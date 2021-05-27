CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast early afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

northwest 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph late afternoon.

Strongest west of Refugio.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, mainly west of Refugio.

Winds then shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Strongest west of Refugio.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s

cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest

the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog early

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph, strongest around Lake Palmdale

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the evening around Lake

Palmdale.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and patchy fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the

upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest west of San

Marcos Pass.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

