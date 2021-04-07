CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

225 FPUS56 KLOX 071037

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

CAZ041-072345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ087-072345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-072345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ039-072345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

developing this afternoon, mainly from Refugio westward.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph below

passes and canyons.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon,

strongest from Refugio westward.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills. Areas of northwest to north

winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph, strongest below

passes and canyons.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to

60 mph below passes and canyons, strongest early in the morning

and again late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Very windy below passes and canyons. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Very windy

below passes and canyons in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-072345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-072345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-072345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid 60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. Areas of north winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-072345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-072345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-072345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph by midnight, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-072345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph by midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-072345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid

50s in the hills. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ052-072345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest

to north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas

of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph late in the day.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with possible

gusts to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Very windy in

the morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ035-072345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the

upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to

around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-072345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ037-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-072345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ549-072345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-072345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the

coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid

60s to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

