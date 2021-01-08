CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

_____

350 FPUS56 KLOX 081117

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

CAZ041-090145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy dense fog

with very low visilities through mid morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ087-090145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-090145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-090145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-090145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ547-090145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest

in the western foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest in the western foothills.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

Winds strongest in the western foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-090145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 40s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-090145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North to

northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-090145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai

Valley. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ053-054-090145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-090145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the mid to upper 40s in the

hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ052-090145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph .

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy dense fog

through mid morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s except the lower 50s in the hills. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-090145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ037-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy dense fog

through mid morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-090145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ038-090145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-090145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-090145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather