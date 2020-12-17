CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

832 FPUS56 KLOX 171124

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except around 60 across the interior. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Strongest along the beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower 50s in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

$$

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

around 40 western valley. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 western valley. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except around 40 western valley. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-180030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the east 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the upper 20s to mid 30s in

the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to around 50 except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai

Valley. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 30s colder valleys. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to around 60 except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the evening. Lows from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs

from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 28 except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to

around 30 except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except

around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. No snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the Santa Ynez

Range.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-180030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the evening

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Areas of north winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Areas of north winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the 70s inland. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

$$

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40 except the mid to upper 40s in the hills.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Lows in

the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the

hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the

Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the

Carrizo Plain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Hall

