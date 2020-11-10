CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
995 FPUS56 KLOX 101116
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
CAZ041-110130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-110130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-110130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-110130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-110130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 80.
$$
CAZ547-110130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-110130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ045-110130-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ044-110130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s and 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-110130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in
the 50s to around 60 except the mid 40s to around 50 colder
valleys.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-110130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to around
40 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or
snow in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-110130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or
snow in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from
the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ059-110130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-110130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to
around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 60s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-110130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-110130-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from the mid
50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the
beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-110130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ051-110130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-110130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the 30s to around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-110130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ550-110130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the
coast to the upper 60s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ549-110130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
316 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
ASR
