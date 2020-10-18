CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

CAZ041-190030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ087-190030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-190030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-190030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler

beaches. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-190030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ547-190030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-190030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ088-190030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ046-190030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ059-190030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-190030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-190030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-190030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ034-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ035-190030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-190030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

CAZ051-190030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ038-190030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

Benign weather on tap for early next week.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ550-190030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

CAZ549-190030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

