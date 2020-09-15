CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
CAZ041-161130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches
to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
CAZ040-161130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky in the morning. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s well inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
CAZ547-161130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 93 to 101. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to
mid 70s in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower 70s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ548-161130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 94 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ046-161130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s
except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to
upper 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to
upper 50s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s
except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ044-045-161130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper
70s in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-161130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
CAZ053-161130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky in the morning. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to
the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to
lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
CAZ054-161130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s
at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to
lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ059-161130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 93 to 100. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 70 in
the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ039-161130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to around 60
except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper 60s to
mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper 70s
in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s
except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. North winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to around 90 except around 70 cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ034-035-161130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around
60 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Smoky.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around
90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Smoky. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and
70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
CAZ036-161130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 70 in
the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except around 70 in
the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ052-161130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower
70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s
to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.
CAZ037-161130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for low clouds and fog in
the Salinas Valley after midnight. Smoky. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ051-161130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations
to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ038-161130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs 90 to 102. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Smoky. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
CAZ087-161130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Smoky.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the lower to mid 80s across
the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to
around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 80s
across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the
mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
CAZ550-161130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Smoky.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid to upper 70s across
the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Smoky in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to
the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid to upper 70s across
the interior.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to
around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except around 70 across the interior.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to
mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s
interior.
CAZ549-161130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
221 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Smoky. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Smoky in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
