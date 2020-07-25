CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
778 FPUS56 KLOX 251043
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
CAZ041-260115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90
inland.
$$
CAZ087-260115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ040-260115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning
low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-260115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s cooler
beaches.
$$
CAZ044-045-260115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80
nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ547-260115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
$$
CAZ548-260115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s
to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through
morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-260115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds on the
coastal slopes. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds on the
coastal slopes. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for areas of morning low clouds on the
coastal slopes. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through
morning low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes, otherwise
clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ088-260115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-260115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to
upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at
high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper
80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations
to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-260115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to
lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
$$
CAZ053-260115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s
at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-260115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at
high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-260115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the
mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80
at high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ034-035-260115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90
inland.
$$
CAZ036-260115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning
low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ037-260115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 101. Lows in the
50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
$$
CAZ038-260115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-260115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and
fog in the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower
70s interior.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
$$
CAZ550-260115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
343 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through
morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather