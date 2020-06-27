CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
_____
721 FPUS56 KLOX 271021
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
CAZ041-280015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-280015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-280015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-280015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ548-280015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and a slight chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-280015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-280015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-280015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ088-280015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
areas of drizzle and a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ059-280015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting
to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ054-280015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Local
northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and areas of drizzle after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and a slight chance
of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-280015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of
drizzle in the morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-280015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around
70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-280015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to
around 70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-280015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-280015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20
to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15
to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ051-280015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20
to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-280015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ549-280015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-280015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
321 AM PDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather