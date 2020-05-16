CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

_____

821 FPUS56 KLOX 161030

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

CAZ041-170015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-170015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-170015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-170015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the morning

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-170015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-170015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-170015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-170015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ046-170015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-170015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50

mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-170015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-170015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-170015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and high elevation snow. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s at to the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s at to the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-170015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-170015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-170015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ051-170015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ037-170015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-170015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ550-170015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-170015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

