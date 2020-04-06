CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

260 FPUS56 KLOX 061008

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

CAZ041-062345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ087-062345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-062345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-062345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-062345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-062345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-062345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ045-062345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-062345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-062345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-062345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation around 15 inches. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000

feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs

from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the 50s to around 60

at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-062345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation around 5 inches. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2

inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 15 inches. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-062345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers developing. a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ052-062345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around

2 inches. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light

snow accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-062345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the

beaches to the mid 50s to around 60 inland. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

the beaches to the lower 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-062345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-062345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ051-062345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ037-062345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-062345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ550-062345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-062345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

