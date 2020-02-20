CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

CAZ041-210115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-210115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ040-210115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-210115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-210115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ547-210115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ088-210115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ045-210115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-210115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-210115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-210115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level

5500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow

accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-210115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light

snow accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 3

inches. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-210115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70

percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ052-210115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers becoming likely. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ035-210115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-210115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ051-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-210115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-210115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-210115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-210115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

