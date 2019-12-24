CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

951 FPUS56 KLOX 241141

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

CAZ041-250045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-250045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-250045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ039-250045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-250045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-250045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ046-250045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 30s colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower

to mid 30s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 30s colder

valleys.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-250045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-250045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ059-250045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around

50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, except snow in the foothills. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible in

the foothills. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible in the

foothills. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ054-250045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the 30s to

around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inches. Highs from the

upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500

to 4000 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s at high elevations. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph shifting to the north 28 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-250045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4500

feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500

feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at

high elevations. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to

27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-250045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening, becoming south 10 to

20 mph late.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-250045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ036-250045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ037-250045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ051-250045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow possible on the peaks. Snow level

3500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, except snow on the peaks. Snow level 3500

feet. Lows in the 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500

feet. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ038-250045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-250045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-250045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

341 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

