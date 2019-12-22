CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
_____
442 FPUS56 KLOX 221147
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
CAZ041-230200-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60. East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ087-230200-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ040-230200-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ039-230200-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-230200-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ547-230200-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ088-230200-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ045-230200-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ044-230200-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. East winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-230200-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds 10
to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-230200-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows
from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers
in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5500
feet. Snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs from the mid 40s
to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Light snow
accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation around 9
inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000
feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the
mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to
around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s
at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-230200-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s
and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing
to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation around 5 inches. Lows from the
upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow developing showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000
to 5500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 8 inches. Lows
from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder
valleys and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloud with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at
high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the 30s at low
elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high
elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to
19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to lower 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-230200-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow possible in the
foothills.. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely. Snow
possible in the foothills. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow possible in the foothills.Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
CAZ052-230200-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows from upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s
to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-230200-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain developing in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s
inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at
the beaches to the mid 50s inland. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches
to around 60 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ035-230200-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ036-230200-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.Today...Cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-230200-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ037-230200-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-230200-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ550-230200-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ549-230200-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
347 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather