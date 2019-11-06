CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
_____
137 FPUS56 KLOX 061107
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
CAZ041-070145-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ087-070145-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ040-070145-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after aeas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the 50s to
around 60.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ039-070145-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ548-070145-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ547-070145-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ046-070145-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the
50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid
50s colder valleys.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-070145-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10
to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 85. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ044-045-070145-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
40s in the Ojai Valley.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds around 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60
except the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to upper 40s
in the Ojai Valley.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
$$
CAZ053-054-070145-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s
to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 70s
to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ059-070145-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the mid to upper 40s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to
around 50 in the hills.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 40s
to around 50 in the hills.
$$
CAZ052-070145-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 70s
to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s
at high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
$$
CAZ034-035-070145-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after aeas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s
at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ036-070145-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ037-070145-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower
to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid
50s in the Carrizo Plain.
$$
CAZ051-070145-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-070145-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ549-070145-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s
to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in
the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ550-070145-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
307 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around
70 near the coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather