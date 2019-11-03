CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
682 FPUS56 KLOX 031115
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
CAZ041-040030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise
sunny. Fog locally dense early, with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except for areas of low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches
to the upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds
and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s inland.
CAZ087-040030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then otherwise
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ040-040030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ039-040030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in
the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ548-040030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ547-040030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the
upper 30s to mid 40s western valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid to
upper 50s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around
50 except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s
except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ046-040030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except around 40 colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ044-045-040030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid
to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the mid 30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-040030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
CAZ059-040030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the mid
40s to around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the
mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost in the evening. Lows
in the 30s to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 in the
hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ054-040030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ053-040030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
CAZ052-040030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog
late. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
CAZ036-040030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and
fog late. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ037-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the 30s except the
mid to upper 40s on the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the 30s
to around 40 except the mid 40s to around 50 on the Carrizo
Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 on the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except the mid 40s to around 50 on the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s
except around 50 on the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50 on the Carrizo
Plain.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
CAZ051-040030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
CAZ038-040030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
CAZ549-040030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ550-040030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
315 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Fog. Highs from around 70 near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
