CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
846 FPUS56 KLOX 151018
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
CAZ041-160045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Lows mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-160045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-160045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around
80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ039-160045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around
70 cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy at times. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Windy at times. Lows in the
50s except the mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s.
$$
CAZ548-160045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-160045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ046-160045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ088-160045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-160045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ053-054-160045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s
at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy at times.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Breezy at times. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
$$
CAZ059-160045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ052-160045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s
at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy. Lows from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy. Highs from the mid to
upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high
elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-160045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing to
northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-160045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ037-160045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog near
Paso Robles. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around
80. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-160045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-160045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ549-160045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper
70s interior.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ550-160045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast
to the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80
interior.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower 70s near
the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid
80s interior.
$$
_____
