CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019
792 FPUS56 KLOX 111002
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
CAZ041-120100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland. Below passes and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in
the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
CAZ087-120100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. On the eastern
side of the island...northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ040-120100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to
around 90 inland. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph. Winds diminishing later in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog.Highs
from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of moring low clouds and fog.Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
CAZ039-120100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower
to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in
the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ548-120100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph near the foothills.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ547-120100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds
diminishing later in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ088-120100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds diminishing
later in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
CAZ045-120100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds diminishing later in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ044-120100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds diminishing later in the
afternoon. Winds strongest near the LA county line.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ046-120100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, strongest western ranges.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
CAZ054-120100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds
30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s
at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ053-120100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest southeastern ranges.
becoming east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s
at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ059-120100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except
the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ052-120100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid
70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50
in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s
at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-120100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the 80s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the
mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
to around 80 inland.
CAZ035-120100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs mid 60s
to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower to
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid
80s inland.
CAZ036-120100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ051-120100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
CAZ037-120100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. East winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the mid to upper 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows mid 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the Carrizo Plain.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ038-120100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ550-120100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
CAZ549-120100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
302 AM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s and 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
