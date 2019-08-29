CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
778 FPUS56 KLOX 291026
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
CAZ041-292315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ040-292315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
CAZ547-292315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ548-292315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ046-292315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to
upper 50s colder valleys.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s
except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
CAZ044-045-292315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except
the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except
around 80 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.
CAZ088-292315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ053-292315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid
90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ054-292315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations
to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-292315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph around Lake
Palmdale in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph around Lake Palmdale in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s and 90s.
CAZ039-292315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Between Refugio and
Gaviota, areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
late afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Strongest
gusts between Refugio and Gaviota in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper
60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with
Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Northeast winds around
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s
except around 70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches.
CAZ034-035-292315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower
90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s
to mid 90s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid
90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
upper 70s and 80s inland.
CAZ036-292315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
CAZ052-292315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Mainly the western portion of the Santa Ynez Range.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest to
north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.
Mainly western portion of the Santa Ynez Range.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ037-292315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo
Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-292315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around
90 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to
the 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ038-292315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ087-292315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to
upper 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ550-292315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
CAZ549-292315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
326 AM PDT Thu Aug 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the
lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CK
