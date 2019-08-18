CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

738 FPUS56 KLOX 181006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

CAZ041-190115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

CAZ087-190115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

CAZ040-190115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-190115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

CAZ548-190115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-190115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ046-190115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-190115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-190115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ059-190115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ054-190115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-190115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-190115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-190115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

CAZ036-190115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ037-190115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ051-190115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-190115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

CAZ549-190115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-190115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then

mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid

80s interior.

www.weather.gov/losangeles

