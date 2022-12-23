CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ 907 FPUS55 KVEF 230742 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-231200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 55. Lows around 43. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 44. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 43. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ CAZ521-231200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then clearing. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Lows around 42. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows around 42. .TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 48. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 33. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 43. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CAZ520-231200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66. Lows around 46. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows around 45. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 39. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CAZ522-231200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then clearing. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains... around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ CAZ523-231200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67. Lows around 45. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Lows 46 to 49. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 49 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61. $$ CAZ524-231200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68. Lows around 46. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs around 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61. $$ CAZ525-526-231200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 48 near Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...63 to 66 near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine Palms...around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms... around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather