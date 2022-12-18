CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51. Lows

around 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs

50 to 55.

CAZ521-181200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36. Highs

50 to 55.

CAZ520-181200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 55 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ522-181200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 64 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 48 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

37 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to

52 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 54 in

the mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 37 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 57 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-181200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

Lows 39 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

41 to 44.

CAZ524-181200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 39. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 65. Lows

around 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-526-181200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1136 PM PST Sat Dec 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...

34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 64 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 47. Highs around

70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 66 around

Yucca Valley.

$$

