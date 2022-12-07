CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

_____

845 FPUS55 KVEF 070807

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Highs around 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 41. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy

at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 38. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Colder. Lows around 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 31.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 21. Highs

30 to 35.

$$

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 27 to 37.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 38. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 32.

$$

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow

showers. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 39. Highs around

52. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers and rain

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 31. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 27. Highs

around 45.

$$

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around

49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 40 to 43 in

the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 65 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 37 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely and snow showers.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 46 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 26 in the

mountains...around 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 39 to 42 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 59. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 39. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 53.

Lows 35 to 38.

$$

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows around 41. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Highs

51 to 54.

$$

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1206 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to

56 around Yucca Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 36 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to

56 around Yucca Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 37 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 63 in Twentynine Palms...

around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around

44 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in

Twentynine Palms...around 34 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather