CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

563 FPUS55 KVEF 020737

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers late

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers

after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches.

Lows 15 to 25. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 29 to

39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers likely. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Accumulations are possible.

Snow level 7200 feet increasing to 7800 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely.

Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Snow

level 7900 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 45.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 36. Lows

around 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 38. Lows

around 26.

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers late in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

20 to 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 31 to

41. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7600 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 46. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28. Highs

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 38. Lows

around 26.

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 31 to 34.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 37. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 53.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

39 to 42. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36. Highs

55 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 49. Lows

32 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 51. Lows

around 32.

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

around 53 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 42 to

45 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. North winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around

52 in the mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45 in

the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 in

the mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 45 in

the mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers late in the evening. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

66. Lows 45 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Lows

around 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

Highs around 57.

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1136 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 46 near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 in

Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

