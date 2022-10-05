CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

CAZ519-052300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

58. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Lows

54 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 69 to

74. Lows 52 to 57.

CAZ521-052300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows around 54.

CAZ520-052300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Highs

86 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to

85. Lows 59 to 62.

CAZ522-052300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 106 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

105 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 60 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs

around 80 in the mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-052300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs 91 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 63 to

66. Highs around 90.

CAZ524-052300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

Highs 91 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows 65 to 68.

CAZ525-526-052300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1121 AM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...

around 90 around Yucca Valley...around 92 near Joshua Tree. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley...around 92 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71 in

Twentynine Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 87 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in

Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

