Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

Highs 86 to 89.

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the

mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

104 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows around

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67. Highs

91 to 94.

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 96. Lows around

71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 91 to 94.

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around

Yucca Valley...around 91 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley...around 93 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 99 in

Twentynine Palms...around 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 74 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in Twentynine

Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

