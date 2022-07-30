CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

312 FPUS55 KVEF 300846

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 79. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 65.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 81. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 92. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 94. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76.

Highs 95 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

73 to 76. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs

around 87 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

73 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

90 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to

93 in the mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to

75 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 76 to 79.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs 94 to 97.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 75 to 78.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 80. Highs 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 92 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 76 to 79. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 81 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 82 to 85.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

82 to 85.

$$

CAZ525-301100-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-301100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 98. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs 96 to 99.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

86 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

85 to 88. Highs 106 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 104. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather