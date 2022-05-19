CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows

50 to 55. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

69 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

82 to 87.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

56 to 59. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs 84 to 87.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 91 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows

55 to 58 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

80 in the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 64 to 67.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 60 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

95 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

64 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 70 to

73.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around

91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

