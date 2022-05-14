CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

234 FPUS55 KVEF 141001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-142300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to

60. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 71 to 81.

$$

CAZ521-142300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to

60. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ520-142300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

61 to 64. Highs 92 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ522-142300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 108 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

60 to 63 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs

around 90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as hot. Highs around 78 in the

mountains...around 101 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-142300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 96 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

64 to 67. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ524-142300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ525-526-142300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...

94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...

around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather