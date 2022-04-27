CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

286 FPUS55 KVEF 270836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-271100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

41 to 49.

$$

CAZ521-271100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to

48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 46 to 51.

$$

CAZ520-271100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to 85.

Lows 51 to 54.

$$

CAZ522-271100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to

55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-271100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 46 to 49. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ524-271100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 88. Lows 55 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 59 to

62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 90 to 93.

Lows 60 to 63.

$$

CAZ525-526-271100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Wed Apr 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine

Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine

Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather