CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

644 FPUS55 KVEF 180717

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 31 to 41. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, warmer.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 37 to

42.

$$

CAZ521-181100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ520-181100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 82. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 49 to 52.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 72 to

75. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 72. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 66. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

69 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

76 to 79.

$$

CAZ522-181100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 70 to

73 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 64 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around

84 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-181100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 71 to 74.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 81 to 84.

$$

CAZ524-181100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to

85. Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to 76.

Lows 51 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 82 to 85.

$$

CAZ525-526-181100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1216 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine

Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to

58 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather