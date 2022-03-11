CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 70 to 73.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in the mountains...

around 55 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around

88 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in

the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 76 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs around 80.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 79 to 82.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...49 to 52 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

