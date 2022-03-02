CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

_____

029 FPUS55 KVEF 020841

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 44. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 38 to 44. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

44 to 49.

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 57.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 36. Highs 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34.

Highs 53 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

around 60.

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 55 in the mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

around 35 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 48 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 47.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 60 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 61 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

62 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1241 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

