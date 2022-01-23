CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

CAZ519-231200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

CAZ521-231200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ520-231200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

42. Highs 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

39 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ522-231200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...44 to 47 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ524-231200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

65 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 66 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ525-526-231200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine

Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

48. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 69 near Joshua Tree.

