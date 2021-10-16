CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

274 FPUS55 KVEF 160921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ519-162300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 67.

$$

CAZ521-162300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

41 to 46.

$$

CAZ520-162300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs 69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

$$

CAZ522-162300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...62 to

65 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 61 to 64 in

the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-162300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 54 to

57.

$$

CAZ524-162300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows 53 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 55 to

58.

$$

CAZ525-526-162300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in Twentynine Palms...around

76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

