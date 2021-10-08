CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 47 to 52.

Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around

70. Lows 42 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs 63 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 69 to

72.

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 63 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

77 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around 85 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 52 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to

77. Lows 49 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 74.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows 54 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

131 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 56 in

Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

50. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 70 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather