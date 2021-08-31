CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

CAZ519-312300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ521-312300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 82. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 81 to 86.

CAZ520-312300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 94. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

93 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 94 to 97.

CAZ522-312300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...109 to

112 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in the mountains...

around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

69 in the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...

around 109 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-312300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 99 to 102.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ524-312300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 76 to 79.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ525-526-312300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

95 to 98 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 95 near Joshua Tree.

