CAZ519-292300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ521-292300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 79 to 89. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 57 to 67. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

CAZ520-292300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

CAZ522-292300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in the mountains...

around 87 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in the mountains...

around 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around 109 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-292300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to

78. Highs 99 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 70 to

73.

CAZ524-292300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 79. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 95. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

95 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

96 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ525-526-292300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 81 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around

96 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 92 near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 96 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...93 to 96 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 96 near Joshua Tree.

