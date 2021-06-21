CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ 346 FPUS55 KVEF 210806 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-211100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 61 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 87 to 92. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 90 to 95. $$ CAZ521-211100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 60 to 65. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 90 to 95. $$ CAZ520-211100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 69 to 72. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 69 to 72. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs 103 to 106. $$ CAZ522-211100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains... 91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains... around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains... 89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-211100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 73 to 76. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 76 to 79. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. $$ CAZ524-211100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs 104 to 107. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs 109 to 112. $$ CAZ525-526-211100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 106 AM PDT Mon Jun 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms... 74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms... around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms... 75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms... around 101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 114 in Twentynine Palms...around 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...around 110 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather