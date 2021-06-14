CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

CAZ519-141100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

91 to 96.

CAZ521-141100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

92 to 97.

CAZ520-141100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs 105 to

108.

CAZ522-141100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...121 to 124 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to

105 in the mountains...125 to 128 at Furnace Creek. Lows 75 to

78 in the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in

the mountains...124 to 127 at Furnace Creek. Lows 75 to 78 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in the mountains...around 122 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-141100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 113 to

116. Lows 81 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 112 to 115. Lows

83 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

110 to 113.

CAZ524-141100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 115 to 118. Lows

84 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to

88. Highs 114 to 117.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112.

CAZ525-526-141100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 114 to 117 in Twentynine Palms...

around 110 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 117 in Twentynine Palms...

around 113 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 88 in Twentynine

Palms...around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 118 in Twentynine Palms...

around 112 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 120 in Twentynine Palms...111 to

114 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 115 in Twentynine Palms...around

110 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

