CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

497 FPUS55 KVEF 080812

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-081100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ521-081100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 44 to

52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ520-081100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 54 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 60 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

$$

CAZ522-081100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...103 to

106 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...

114 to 117 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-081100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

63 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ524-081100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 62 to

65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 66 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 72 to 75.

$$

CAZ525-526-081100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine

Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine

Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

