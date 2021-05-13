CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

_____

836 FPUS55 KVEF 130856

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 73. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 48. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely and chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

66. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 51. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 73. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

51 to 56.

$$

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 48. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 67. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

52 to 57.

$$

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

79. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 80 to

83 in the mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55 in the mountains...

around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 59 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

62 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

65 to 68.

$$

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99 in

Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine

Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather