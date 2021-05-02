CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

006 FPUS55 KVEF 020721

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 49 to 59. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

30 to 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

75 to 80. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 78. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 90 to 93.

Lows 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to

99 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around

102 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to

62 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 84. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 96.

Lows 61 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Highs around 90. Lows

60 to 63.

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 64 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs 91 to 94.

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1221 AM PDT Sun May 2 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley...85 to 88 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

