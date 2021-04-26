CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

CAZ519-261100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows

20 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with isolated snow showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ521-261100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers, snow showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers and rain

showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 35. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

59. Highs 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ520-261100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

39 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows 51 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

61 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ522-261100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

36 to 39 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 73 to 76 in

the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-261100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

68. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 84 to 87.

Lows 55 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

95 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

65 to 68. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ524-261100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 85 to 88.

Lows 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs 96 to 99.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

CAZ525-526-261100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

146 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...46 to 49 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to

72 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs 71 to

74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...

49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...61 to

64 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...95 to 98 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

