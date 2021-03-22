CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

997 FPUS55 KVEF 221011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 26 to 36. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 14 to 24. North winds

25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

55. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

65 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 44 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

48 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 40 to

43 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in

the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 89 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

64. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to

48. Highs 70 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

73 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 71 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

71 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

72 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

311 AM PDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to

46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

