CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

327 FPUS55 KVEF 090921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-091200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 37 to

47. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 18 to 28. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 31 to

36.

$$

CAZ521-091200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 47 to 52.

$$

CAZ520-091200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows 35 to 38.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 39.

$$

CAZ522-091200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...72 to

75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-091200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

60 to 63.

$$

CAZ524-091200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

60 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

61 to 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-091200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

121 AM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 60 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 63 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...39 to 42 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

61 to 64 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather