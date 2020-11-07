CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

406 FPUS55 KVEF 070952

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 26 to 36. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy blowing

snow through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 20 to 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Near steady temperature around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 38 to

43. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of sprinkles and flurries after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of sprinkles. Highs around 51.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of flurries in the evening.

Colder. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 25 to 35. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 38 to

43. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of flurries. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of flurries in the morning. Chance

of sprinkles through the day. Highs around 49.

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers and

slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 32 to 35. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in

the morning, then snow showers and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

32 to 35.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs around 40 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50 in

the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...

around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 47.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 49. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Much cooler. Highs

56 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...35 to 38 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...60 to 63 near Joshua Tree. Lows

41 to 44.

