CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

153 FPUS55 KVEF 291001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-292300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

78 to 83.

$$

CAZ521-292300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ520-292300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs around 90. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66.

Highs 94 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

91 to 94.

$$

CAZ522-292300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...

109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-292300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

65 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 100 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

96 to 99.

$$

CAZ524-292300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 100 to 103.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

69 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

$$

CAZ525-526-292300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 100 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...96 to 99 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 70 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 96 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather