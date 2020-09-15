CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows

61 to 66. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 54 to 59.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 63 to 66.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 86 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 68 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around

111 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 65 in the mountains...around 84 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...

106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 96.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 69 to 72.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 97. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 99.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 74.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 73 to 76.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca

Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 75 to 78.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine

Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around

Yucca Valley.

