CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

_____

339 FPUS55 KVEF 121001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-122300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ521-122300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

CAZ520-122300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

94 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

65 to 68.

$$

CAZ522-122300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Highs 89 to 92 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-122300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ524-122300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 100 to 103.

$$

CAZ525-526-122300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather